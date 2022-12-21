Argentina's World Cup victory celebrations: Players airlifted by helicopter, Maradona's murals and riot police

SUMMARY Argentina seems to have gone into a perpetual celebratory mode. The post-World Cup parties don't seem to stop across Buenos Aires and other cities of the South American nation. Millions of fans have taken to the street to become part of the festivities. Here are the glimpses of Argentina's World Cup celebrations.

Giant banners and posters of the late legendary footballer and Argentina's national icon Diego Maradona have been erected all over Buenos Aires. Before Messi and co.'s heroics in Qatar, Maradona and his team won the World Cup in 1986. (Image: Reuters)

Captain Lionel Messi, left, chats with teammates Angel Di Maria, center, and Nicolas Otamendi on the top of a bus during the homecoming parade at Buenos Aires. (Image: AP)

Argentine football fans descend on the Obelisco de Buenos Aires monument for the team's World Cup winning and homecoming parade in Buenos Aires. Obelisco de Buenos Aires. is a national historic monument and icon of Buenos Aires. Located in the Plaza de la República in the intersection of avenues Corrientes and 9 de Julio, it was erected in 1936 to commemorate the quadricentennial of the first foundation of the city. (Image: AP)

Two young Argentina football fans take shade under the national flag during the team's victory celebrations in Buenos Aires. (Image: Reuters)

According to reports people flocking the streets were so high in number that the players ended up having to abandon the bus and get on helicopters, and what was set to become a parade through the streets became an aerial parade. (Image: AP)

Riot police fires a shotgun as they cleared the remaining footballing fans who waited for hours for a homecoming parade. parade to celebrate the champions was abruptly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways, and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team. (Image: AP)