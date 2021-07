India

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal defeat

Updated : July 30, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Three-time Olympian, who lost to the top-seeded Korean, is the first Indian to make the last-eight in an individual event of the Olympics.

CNBCTV18.com

Published : July 30, 2021 11:48 AM IST