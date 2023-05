Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, a throwback to the previous Indian Premier League finals player over the years

SUMMARY Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on four time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As GT and CSK, led by Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni come face to face for the title round, here is looking back at the previous finals played in the history of the league.

1 / 16

Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on four time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As GT and CSK, led by Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni come face to face for the title round, here is looking back at the previous finals played in the history of the league. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

2 / 16

2008 Final | Final match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai | Winner: Rajasthan Royals | Winning captain: Shane Warne (Image: HT)

3 / 16

2009 Final | Final match: Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg| Winner: Deccan Chargers | Winning Captain: Adam Gilchrist (Image: AP)

4 / 16

2010 Final | Final match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai | Winner: Chennai Super Kings | Winning Captain: MS Dhoni (Image: IPL/BCCI)

5 / 16

2011 Final | Final match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Winner: Chennai Super Kings | Winning Captain: MS Dhoni (Image: AP)

6 / 16

2012 Final | Final match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders | Winning Captain: Gautam Gambhir (Image: AP)

7 / 16

2013 Final | Final match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Winner: Mumbai Indians | Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma (Image: Mumbai Indians)

8 / 16

2014 Final | Final match: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore | Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders| Winning Captain: Gautam Gambhir (Image: IPL/BCCI)

9 / 16

2015 Final | Final match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Winner: Mumbai Indians | Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL/BCCI)

10 / 16

2016 Final | Final match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore | Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Winning Captain: David Warner (Image: IPL/BCCI)

11 / 16

2017 Final | Final match: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad | Winner: Mumbai Indians | Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL/BCCI)

12 / 16

2018 Final | Final match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | Winner: Chennai Super Kings | Winning Captain: MS Dhoni (Image: IPL/BCCI)

13 / 16

2019 Final | Final match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad | Winner: Mumbai Indians | Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL/BCCI)

14 / 16

2020 Final | Final match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai | Winner: Mumbai Indians | Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL/BCCI)

15 / 16

2021 Final | Final match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai | Winner: Chennai Super Kings | Winning Captain: MS Dhoni (Image: IPL/BCCI)

16 / 16

2022 Final | Final match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Winner: Gujarat Titans | Winning Captain: Hardik Pandya (Image: IPL/BCCI)