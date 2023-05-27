English
    Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, a throwback to the previous Indian Premier League finals player over the years

    Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, a throwback to the previous Indian Premier League finals player over the years
    By Prakhar Sachdeo  May 27, 2023 7:29:14 PM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on four time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As GT and CSK, led by Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni come face to face for the title round, here is looking back at the previous finals played in the history of the league.

    Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on four time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As GT and CSK, led by Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni come face to face for the title round, here is looking back at the previous finals played in the history of the league. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
    Reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on four time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As GT and CSK, led by Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni come face to face for the title round, here is looking back at the previous finals played in the history of the league. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

    2008 Final | Final match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai | Winner: Rajasthan Royals (Image: HT)
    2008 Final | Final match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai | Winner: Rajasthan Royals | Winning captain: Shane Warne (Image: HT)

    2009 Final | Final match: Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg| Winner: Deccan Chargers | Winning Captain: Adam Gilchrist (Image: HT)
