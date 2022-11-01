Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Dhananjaya, Hasaranga shine as SL knock AFG out of semifinals race

SUMMARY Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a superb spell of 3/13 to help restrict Afghanistan to 144/8 before Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 66 off just 42 balls to seal the six-wicket victory.

1 / 8

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka locked horns in their fourth Super 12 outing of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Mohammad Nabi won the Toss and opted to bowl. Both teams made one change each with Pramod Madushan and Gulbadin Naib coming into their respective sides. (Image: AP)

2 / 8

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) got Afghanistan off to a quick start. However, he was stopped in his tracks by Lahiru Kumara who castled him immediately after the powerplay. Wanindu Hasaranga then got rid of Usman Ghani (27) in the 11th over as Afghanistan were reduced to 68/2. (Image: AP)

3 / 8

Ibrahim Zadran chipped in with a quick knock of 22 from 18 balls but once again it was Kumara (2/30) who got him caught out at mid-off. Afghanistan were 90/3 at this stage but none of the other batters were able to contribute with big scores. (Image: AP)

4 / 8

Hasaranga (3/13) wreaked havoc in the middle-overs to take the sting out of the Afghanistan batting attack. Najibullah Zadran (18) put up a fight but was caught at the edge of the boundary when taking on Hasaranga. Kasun Rajitha (1/31) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/9) contributed with a wicket each as Sri Lanka restricted Afghanistan to just 144/8. (Image: AP)

5 / 8

Mujeeb Ur Rahman provided Afghanistan with a dream start as he castled Pathum Nissanka (10) in the 2nd over. Rashid Khan then doubled the advantage as he got Kusal Mendis (25) caught behind to reduce Sri Lanka to 46/2 in the 8th over. (Image: AP)

6 / 8

Dhananjaya and Charith Asalanka then steadied Sri Lanka with a 54-run partnership off just 34 balls. The pair were finally separated only in the 14th over as Rashid (2/31) got Asalanka (19) caught at long-on. Sri Lanka were decently placed at 100/3 in the 14th over when Asalanka walked back. (Image: AP)

7 / 8

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (18) played an aggressive knock but was caught behind in the 18th over when trying to guide a delivery from Mujeeb (2/24) to third man. Dhananjaya meanwhile wasn’t slowing down as he brought up his fifty from just 36 balls in the same over. (Image: AP)

8 / 8

Dhananjaya finished unbeaten on 66 as he sealed the win with 6 wickets and 9 balls to spare. The win ensured that Sri Lanka stayed alive a little bit longer in the race to make the semifinals but it ended Afghanistan’s hopes of reaching the knockouts with a game still to play. (Image: AP)