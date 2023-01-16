English
2 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jan 16, 2023 2:03:47 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

On Sunday, January 15, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 not out against Sri Lanka in the third match of the three-match ODI series. Kohli punished hapless Sri Lankan bowlers at the Greenfield International Stadium to bring up his 46th ODI ton. With his latest ODI century, Kohli created several new ODI records and betters an existing one. Here is a look at the 7 incredible ODI records that the batting maestro now holds after his innings of 166* against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat Kohli now has the most ODI hundreds at home. With the century against Sri Lanka, Kohli now has 21 ODI tons on Indian soil. Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record who had notched 20 ODI hundreds in India. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli broke his own record of being the player with the most ODI centuries against a single opponent. The former Indian captain had previously held the record after scoring 9 ODI hundreds against the West Indies and was joint level with Sachin Tendulkar. The ton against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram was Kohli's 10th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka. With that Kohli is now the batsman with the most ODI hundreds against a particular team. (Image: AP)

The innings of 166* helped Kohli go past former Sri Lankan captain Mahela-Jayawardene on the list of the batsmen with the most ODI runs. With 12, 754 runs Kohli is now the fifth-highest run-getter in 50-over cricket. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli bettered his own record of being the ODI batsman with the most ODI hundreds in a winning cause. 38 of Kohli's 46 ODI hundreds have come in winning cause - no player has scored more hundreds in matches won (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred made him the player with the most unbeaten ODI hundreds. Previously Kohli was join-level with Sachin Tendulkar with the two players having scored 15 ODI tons without being dismissed. Now Kohli has scored 16 ODI hundreds when he has not been dismissed. The innings also helped Kohli to become the player with the most unbeaten 150+ scores in ODIs. Kohli has played four knocks of 150 or more without losing his wicket which is now one more than Tendulkar's three innings of over 150. (Image: AP)

Finally, Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score 50 List-A hundreds as a non-opener.(Image: AP)

