2026 Victoria CWG: Have Commonwealth Games run its course?

SUMMARY A look at why Australia's state of Victoria pulled out of being the official hosts for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Also, with Victoria pulling put, where can the CWG 2026 be hosted next or is this the end of the Commonwealth Games. Also a dive into what are the issues concerning the Commonwealth Games.

The Australian state of Victoria has withdrawn as the host 2026 Commonwealth Games, leaving the future of the Games in doubt, With less than three years to go until the scheduled start for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the sudden announcement has raised concerns among the athletes and organizers alike. A look at why Victoria pulled out, what happens next and the broader issues facing the Commonwealth Games. (Image: Reuters)

Why did Victoria pull out? The decision to pull out from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games came down to the cost of hosting the Games, When Victoria announced its bid, it aimed to host the events across five regional sites, primarily outside Melbourne. However the cost of hosting the Games exceeded far beyond the initial estimates. The initial estimates of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games was around AUD 7 billion. To meet the shortfall, Victoria had to pull funds from other areas to meet the revised budget estimates of the Games. (Image: Reuters)

"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year ", said Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews. (Image: AP)

Who was set to pay for the Commonwealth Games? Initially, the Victoria government allocated AUD 2.6 billion for the Games but no additional funding was set aside in the state's May budget. The absence of financial support from the federal government further complicated the matter. While over AUD 1 billion was allocated for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in the federal government's budget, no funds were set aside for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This led to a dispute between the state and the federal government over the financial assistance, with Victoria seeking from the Commonwealth Games Federation. (Image: Reuters)

What is next for 2026 Commonwealth Games? With the state of Victoria stepping away, other Australian states -- New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania -- have also refused to host the Games due to budgetary pressures. Nevertheless, Commonwealth Games have had a history of finding willing hosts. In the past, UK's Birmingham city stepped forward to host the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games when original hosts Durban were stripped from their rights to hold the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Image: Reuters)

Gold Coast, the host city of Commonwealth Games 2018, stands ready to take on the responsibility of hosting Commonwealth Games 2026 after the withdrawal of the state of Victoria, as stated by mayor Tom Tate. (Image: Reuters)

Some news reports suggest that the Gujarat government is considering the prospect of making a bid to host the 2026 Games, (Image: Gujarat Cricket Association)

The problem with Commonwealth Games | While financial concerns played a significant role in Victoria's withdrawal, criticism of Commonwealth Games has expanded beyond the financial burden. The event's colonial origins, as the British Empire Games, have been a point of contention. The Games have also faced criticism for their inability to attract younger audiences, to fail to bring in the best of the talents from across the globe, and the association with the countries that criminalize homosexuality and have anti-LGBTQ laws. These issues have highlighted need for the Games to adapt and modernize in order to stay relevant. (Image: Reuters)