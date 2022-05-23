

1 / 7 The tennis world is excited as the 2022 French Open started on May 22 with blockbuster performances. The two-week tournament, which takes place in Paris, ends on June 6. The tournament started with high-octane action with top favourites, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in top form. Several top ranked players are the tournament favourites who also share the top half of the draw. Here’s a look at the top players and their recent form. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 No 1 | Novak Djokovic | The World No. 1 began the clay season poorly as he suffered three defeats in nine matches. However, he returned to winning form in Rome, where he clinched the title without dropping a set. Novak Djokovic played a mere three matches on tour in 2022 before the clay season due to his unvaccinated status troubles. He missed the Australian Open and was also ruled out from a couple of key Masters events in the US. But with winning momentum on his side, the tennis legend is the top favourite for the tournament. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 No 2 | Carlos Alcaraz Garfia | The 19-year-old’s rapid rise has been the big story on the ATP Tour. Carlos Alcaraz’s season-best four titles helped him reach a career-high of No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and several experts have named him as the top favourite for the French Open. He has won ATP Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid and claimed ATP 500 crowns in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. He went in with a 10-match winning streak into the French Open and kept it up as he eliminated Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 No 3 | Rafael Nadal | Rafael Nadal opened his 2022 season in blistering form, with a personal-best 20-0 and winning titles at ATP Tour events in Melbourne, Acapulco and Australian Open. He made it to the finals of the Indian Wells as well but was ruled out due to a rib fracture. Later, he posted a 3-2 record on the European clay, reaching the Madrid quarterfinals but struggled again physically with his chronic foot injury in Rome. He is a clear favourite as he goes on to face the Aussie Jordan Thompson in the opening round. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 No 4 | Daniil Medvedev | The current World No. 2 recently had undergone a procedure for hernia and ended up missing a chunk of clay events in the year. Dani Medvedev made his return last week in Geneva but lost his comeback match in the second round at the Geneva Open. Although, he may clinch the top spot at the rankings as Wimbledon was stripped of ranking points in response to the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine. Medevev remains as one of the top favourites despite his current form. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 No 5 | Alexander Zverev | The World No. 3, Alexander Zverev also stared off his Roland Garros campaign with a first-round victory over Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner. Zverev is still seeking his first title of 2022 despite reaching the finals in Montpellier and Madrid. He reached the semi-finals or better at three events on the European clay swing. His current form has marked him as one of the favourites for the French Open. (Image: Reuters)