1 / 10 Former DC captain and India player Shreyas Iyer went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore, the most expensive buy so far



2 / 10 1. Kagiso Rabada went for Rs 9.25 crore to Punjab Kings (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)



3 / 10 Shikhar Dhawan went to Punjab Kings as well, for Rs 8.25 crore



4 / 10 Trent Boult is the fourth expensive buy so far, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore



5 / 10 Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore



6 / 10 South Africa's Faf du Plessis was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 South African southpaw Quinton de Kock went to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore (Image: /www.iplt20.com/photo)



8 / 10 Delhi Capitals bid and won the aggressive Aussie opener David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore (Image: www.iplt20.com)



9 / 10 Gujarat Titans made their IPL auction debut by buying Mohammad Shami for Rs Rs 6.25 crore. (Image: IPLT20.com)