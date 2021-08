Rank 1: TikTok / A video-sharing app developed in China, TikTok has managed to remain the most downloaded app across the world despite facing nationwide bans in markets, including India and Pakistan. Ranked fourth in 2019, TikTok moved to the number one position in 2020. TikTok is the most downloaded app in the US and the platform's Chinese version — Douyin — is the most downloaded app in China.