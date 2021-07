Pandemic to pleasure: Top 10 cities in the world for remote working

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business processes across the world and kicked off the remote working trend. Working from home has allowed professionals to work from their native towns. However, not every city has a good remote working infrastructure. Besides, professionals also consider factors like safety, health care, culture, and leisure activities before zeroing in on a city for remote working. Nestpick, the on-demand housing platform, has come up with an index of the best cities in the world for remote working. Here is a look at them: