Inside NASA's simulated Martian habitat — a glimpse of life on red planet
By Anand Singha  Apr 12, 2023 8:39:53 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

NASA is gearing up for its ambitious plan to send astronauts to Mars by the 2030s, but before embarking on this epic journey, the space agency is taking some crucial steps to ensure the success of this mission. To achieve this, NASA has unveiled its latest Mars-simulation habitat on April 11, where a four-person crew will reside for approximately one year to test the feasibility of life on the red planet.

The Mars-simulation habitat consists of four small rooms, a gym, and an ample amount of red sand, all designed to replicate the harsh conditions on Mars. This setup will enable NASA to observe and study the effects of prolonged exposure to a Mars-like environment on human beings, which is essential for developing effective strategies to safeguard the astronauts' health during the actual mission. (Image: Reuters)

Located at the massive research base of the US space agency in Houston, Texas, the facility is designed for three planned experiments known as the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA). One of the facility features a recreational area, which can be found within the Mars Dune Alpha. (Image: Reuters)

Inside the Mars Dune Alpha, there is a lavatory that will be utilised by four volunteers who will embark on the first trial this summer. (Image: Reuters)

NASA intends to closely monitor the volunteers' physical and mental health during the trial to gain insights into humans' ability to endure prolonged isolation. (Image: Reuters)

Inside the Mars Dune Alpha, there is a medical bay equipped to provide necessary aid to the astronauts in case of any medical emergencies. (Image: Reuters)

The "Mars Dune Alpha," is a 1,700 square-foot (160 square-meter) living space. The habitat comprises of two bathrooms, a vertical farm for cultivating salads, a relaxation area, and multiple workstations. (Image: Reuters)

An airlock connects the living space to a recreated "outdoor" Martian environment, situated within the confines of a hangar. (Image: Reuters)

Throughout the study, the crew's reactions to challenging conditions, such as limited water supply or equipment malfunctions, will be regularly evaluated by researchers. Notably, the habitat is unique because it was constructed using 3D printing technology. (Image: Reuters)

Grace Douglas, the lead researcher of the CHAPEA experiments, stated that NASA will gain valuable insight into the astronauts' resource utilisation on Mars from this data. (Image: Reuters)

