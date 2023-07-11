India's Chandrayaan-3 mission ready for takeoff after successful 'Launch Rehearsal'

SUMMARY Chandrayaan-3 holds great promise for India's space program as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate the capability of roving on the challenging lunar terrain.

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, has successfully concluded the "Launch Rehearsal," a critical simulation of the entire launch preparation and process for Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission. The exhaustive rehearsal, spanning 24 hours, has paved the way for the historic launch of the mission's fourth operational flight (M4) on the LVM3 launcher. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 holds great promise for India's space program as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate the capability of roving on the challenging lunar terrain. This mission signifies a significant advancement for ISRO, as it embarks on its future interplanetary endeavors. (Image: ISRO)

One of the notable aspects of Chandrayaan-3 is the deployment of a rover and in-situ scientific experiments. This will elevate lunar expeditions to unprecedented levels by facilitating detailed exploration and data collection. With these remarkable advancements, ISRO is bringing the Moon closer to humanity. (Image: ISRO)

LVM3, the heavy lift launch vehicle of ISRO, will be responsible for propelling the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to the Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO). Renowned for its track record of six consecutive successful missions, LVM3 has demonstrated its versatility in undertaking complex tasks, including multi-satellite injection and executing interplanetary missions. (Image: ISRO)

The much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO)

The GSLV Mk-III, also known as LVM3, will conduct the launch, with the propulsion module playing a critical role in transporting the lander and rover configuration until it reaches a 100-kilometer lunar orbit. (Image: ISRO)