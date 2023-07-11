India's Chandrayaan-3 mission ready for takeoff after successful 'Launch Rehearsal'

SUMMARY Chandrayaan-3 holds great promise for India's space program as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate the capability of roving on the challenging lunar terrain.

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, has successfully concluded the "Launch Rehearsal," a critical simulation of the entire launch preparation and process for Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission. The exhaustive rehearsal, spanning 24 hours, has paved the way for the historic launch of the mission's fourth operational flight (M4) on the LVM3 launcher. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 holds great promise for India's space program as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and demonstrate the capability of roving on the challenging lunar terrain. This mission signifies a significant advancement for ISRO, as it embarks on its future interplanetary endeavors. (Image: ISRO)