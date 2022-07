1 / 6 A cluster of far-off galaxies that reached farther into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen was unveiled in the first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, on Monday at the White House. (Image: NASA)



2 / 6 The eight-burst nebula, also known as the Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula. It displays an increasing cloud of gas encircling a dying star some 2,500 light-years away. (Image: NASA)



3 / 6 In Stephan's Quintet, galaxies collide and engage in a gravitational dance, tugging and stretching one another. Webb's ability to cut through dust is shown in this mid-infrared image, which provides fresh information on how interactions like this may have influenced galaxy evolution in the early universe. (Image: NASA)



4 / 6 Stephans Quintet, a group of five galaxies dancing in space 290 million light-years away, was discovered 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. Our understanding of star formation and gas interactions in these galaxies will be revolutionised by Webb. (Image: NASA)



5 / 6 The Webb telescope has revealed hidden newborn stars that were previously concealed behind the barrier of dust and gas in these "Cosmic Cliffs." One of the brilliant star nascent regions in the sky, the Carina Nebula is located roughly 7,600 light-years away. A rare glimpse into stars forming quickly in their earliest stages is provided by Webb's new vision. For an individual star, this period only lasts about 50,000 to 100,000 years.⁣⁣ (Image: NASA)