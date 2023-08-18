The dark side of the Moon — why the lunar south pole fascinates scientists

1 / 11

IS THE MOON'S POLAR REGION VISIBLE FROM EARTH? Most of the Moon's polar regions remain hidden from Earth's view. Our understanding of the lunar south pole is derived from the data collected by spacecraft. (Image: Shutterstock)

WHY HASN'T ANY MOON MISSION LANDED ON THE SOUTH POLE YET? The lunar south pole poses formidable challenges for exploration. Its rugged and treacherous terrain and perpetual darkness in some areas have deterred missions thus far. Temperatures plummet to astonishing lows of -230 degrees Celsius, creating a harsh environment. (Image: Shutterstock)

Situated on the edge of the Aitken basin, the largest impact basin on the Moon, the lunar south pole offers a unique opportunity to study materials from the Moon's deep crust and mantle. Delving into these materials could unveil critical insights into planetary formation, early solar system dynamics, and potential resource utilisation for future lunar missions. (Image: Shutterstock)

WHAT'S THERE TO EXPLORE ON THE MOON'S SOUTH POLE? Despite the challenging conditions, previous Moon missions have hinted at the region's significance. India's Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 discovered water on the Moon's surface. The extreme cold temperatures and the potential presence of water and other materials make the lunar south pole a potential goldmine of scientific revelations. (Image: Shutterstock)

Onboard Chandrayaan-1 was NASA's Moon Mineralogical Mapper (M3), an instrument capable of distinguishing between ice, liquid water, and water vapour by analysing the way the lunar surface interacted with infrared light. M3 played a pivotal role in definitively establishing the presence of water on the Moon and detecting its predominant concentration in the polar regions. (Image: Shutterstock)

WHAT IS THE LIGHTING AND TERRAIN LIKE AT THE LUNAR SOUTH POLE? At the lunar south pole, the Sun hovers close to the horizon, casting long shadows and creating stark temperature differentials. Daylight periods can reach up to 130°F (54°C), while in the shadow craters, temperatures plummet to as low as -334°F (-203°C), preserving a time capsule of ancient volatiles. (Image: Shutterstock)

WHY ARE CRATERS AT THE LUNAR SOUTH POLE SIGNIFICANT? The lunar south pole's craters, shrouded in perpetual darkness, act as "cold traps." These regions have been untouched by sunlight for millions of years, capturing and preserving elements like hydrogen and water ice from the early solar system. Studying these trapped materials could unveil insights into the Moon's history and its potential role in the origin of life. (Image: Shutterstock)

HOW DOES SOLAR POWER INFLUENCE LUNAR MISSIONS? Unlike Earth, the Moon's slow rotation results in extended periods of sunlight and darkness. Solar-powered spacecraft, such as Chandrayaan-3, must land during daylight to harness solar power for their operations. The lunar south pole's unique lighting conditions necessitate careful mission planning and landing site selection. (Image: Shutterstock)

WHO IS COMPETING TO REACH THE LUNAR SOUTH POLE? Currently, no country has achieved a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25 missions are racing against time to claim this historic feat. Their endeavours align with broader lunar exploration programmes of the United States and China, all aiming to unravel the mysteries hidden within the lunar south pole. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chandrayaan-3 would attempt a soft landing on August 23, while Luna-25 could target a landing on the south pole of the Moon by August 21-23. (Image: Shutterstock)

VIEW OF THE MOON'S SOUTH POLE | The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a NASA robotic spacecraft currently orbiting the Moon, has been collecting data of the lunar poles since 2009. Since the lunar poles are not visible from Earth, much of what we understand about the polar environment is derived from illumination (satellite images) and topography (surface features). (Image: Shutterstock)