Chandrayaan-3 Victory — Women scientists at the helm of India's lunar exploration

1 / 8

Leading the charge were several brilliant women scientists who have made significant contributions to India's space program. Vanitha Muthayya and Ritu Karidhal, who led Chandrayaan-2, etched their names in history as the first women to spearhead a space mission in India. Muthayya, the project director, and Karidhal, the mission director, played pivotal roles in Chandrayaan-2's endeavors.

2 / 8

Hailing from Chennai, India, Vanitha Muthayya is an accomplished electronics system engineer who has overseen satellite projects and left an indelible mark on India's space missions. Her involvement in the successful Mangalyaan mission to Mars in 2013 further cemented her reputation as a trailblazer.

3 / 8

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, an esteemed scientist and aerospace engineer, held the position of Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars orbital mission, Mangalyaan. She earned her place among India's esteemed "Rocket Women," reflecting her dedication to advancing space exploration.

4 / 8

Dr. V.R. Lalithambika emerged as a key figure behind ISRO's record-setting launch of 104 satellites. With her role as the project director for Gaganyaan, the mission aimed at sending Indian astronauts to space, Dr. Lalithambika showcased her expertise in Advanced Launcher Technologies.

5 / 8

Moumita Dutta and Nandini Harinath, integral members of the Mars Orbit Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2014, brought their specialised skills to the forefront. Dutta's proficiency in Optical and IR Sensors played a vital role in the mission's success.

6 / 8

Moumita Dutta, a physicist at the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, showcased her mastery in the development and testing of Optical and IR sensors, making substantial contributions to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

7 / 8

Nandini Harinath, a distinguished rocket scientist, assumed various roles within ISRO over two decades. Her dedication and contributions as the Project Manager, Mission Designer, and deputy operations director on the Mars Orbiter Mission exemplify her commitment to space exploration.

8 / 8