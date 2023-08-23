Young minds celebrate success of Chandrayaan-3 in special screening event at Nehru Science Centre

1 / 8

The children at Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai rejoiced after India achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday as the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third lunar mission, made a touchdown on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. India has joined an elite group of nations by landing on the moon, becoming the fourth country to achieve this. It's also the first to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.



The Nehru Science Centre arranged an engaging session and an exclusive screening of ISRO's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. Children were enlightened about the global and national importance of Chandrayaan-3, and they also created paper replicas of Chandrayaan-3, the Vikram lander, and the Pragyan rover.



The enthusiastic and ambitious youth were filled with eagerness and aspirations to delve into the mysteries of the universe. The children expressed their viewpoints regarding the obstacles and accomplishments of the mission. In doing so, they emphasised the values of determination and advancement. The idea that each setback serves as a foundation for eventual triumph deeply struck a chord with these emerging scientific minds.



CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora engaged in a conversation with Stuti, a youthful aficionado of science harboring significant aspirations who characterised the experience as thoroughly gratifying. "I am enjoying this, because I wanted to become an astronaut and this is like me as an astronaut, I can develop this," she said.



Another young participant Atharva, shared his excitement for Chandrayaan-3. He animatedly spoke about the mission's various stages, particularly the thrilling launch phase. "Our lander is nearly ready," he said, barely able to control his excitement about the different stages of the mission. "The first was the launching stage, that was the most exciting, and now the landing will be the second stage," Atharva said.



Another participant engrossed in fabricating the model's lander elucidated the importance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. "Essentially, we've finished crafting the lander, and through this entry point, the rover will touch down on Chandrayaan-3 at 6.04 (pm)... It will subsequently transmit images of the Moon to us," he explained, proudly displaying his model.



When asked about the most interesting part about the mission, he said, "The thing which attracted me towards this was try, try, but don't cry. Chandrayaan-2 was a failure because of its legs. But now Chandrayaan-3 has improved its legs. And even if the thrusters (of his model) which we have made here fail, Chandrayaan would still land. And that's the more important — want landing and improving."

