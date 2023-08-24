Chandrayaan-3: What's next after Pragyan rover touchdown on Moon

1 / 6

India accomplished a remarkable feat on August 23, 2023 when the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar expedition, successfully landed on the South Pole of the moon. The LM, which includes the lander named Vikram and the rover named Pragyan, achieved this lunar touchdown at approximately 6:04 pm. Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the lander and rover after touchdown. (Image: PTI)

Both lander Vikram and rover Pragyan will remain active for 1 lunar day. 1 lunar day equals to 14 earth days. During this time, the lander and rover will carry out studies on the previously uncharted south pole of Earth's natural satellite.

Lander | The lander Vikram weighs 1726kg and consists of four scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The scientific payloads on the lander are Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA), and Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA). (Image: PTI)

Lander Payloads | The objective of ChaSTE is to carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region while ILSA will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle. RAMBHA will measure the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time while LRA is a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of Moon system. (Image: ISRO)

Rover | Weighing 26kg, the Pragyan rover has two scientific payloads, namely Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). These payloads will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. (Image: ISRO)

