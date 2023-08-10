Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO shares pictures of Earth and Moon captured by lander imager camera

SUMMARY The images are taken by the Lander Imager and the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images of the Earth were captured on the day of launch, July 14, whereas the pictures of the Moon were taken on August 6.

1 / 7

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, August 10, shared the pictures of the Earth and Moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The pictures shared by ISRO provide a detailed and close-up view of the lunar craters. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch & Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively,” ISRO tweeted. (Image: ISRO)

3 / 7

According to ISRO, the image of Earth was captured by the Lander Imager right after the spacecraft was launched on July 14. It was captured when the craft was going towards the Moon. (Image: ISRO Twitter)

4 / 7

While the image of the Moon was captured a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) took place on August 6. The picture has been captured when the craft is moving towards the Moon. (Image: ISRO Twitter)

5 / 7

The images are taken by the Lander Imager and the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. These two cameras were installed with the aim of capturing the images so that the position, orientation and velocity of the lander can be determined. The Lander Velocity Camera has been developed by the laboratory of Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) located in Peenya, Bengaluru. The Lander Imager Camera has been developed by the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. However, the payloads, systems and components of the spacecraft have been individually developed by different institutions and facilities that are associated with ISRO. (Image: PTI)

6 / 7

As per the reports, there will be two more orbit reduction manoeuvres that will bring the spacecraft closer to its target. These manoeuvres will be performed before August 17, to reach 100 km orbit. Then the landing module consisting of the lander and rover will be ejected from the propulsion module. Following this, the lander is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole region of the Moon on August 23.

7 / 7