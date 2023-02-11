10 Indian women scientists who made history: International Day of Women and Girls in Science

SUMMARY The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated every year on February 11 to acknowledge the contribution of women scientists all around the world in building an advanced society. The day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to promote equal participation of women and girls in science. On this International Day of Women and Girls here is a look at 10 Indian women scientists whose work changed the face of science and made the country proud.

Tessy Thomas | Tessy Thomas is the Director General of Aeronautical Systems and the former project director for Agni-IV missile in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Regarded as 'Missile Woman' of India, she is the first woman scientist in the history of the country to head a missile project. She has contributed to guidance, trajectory simulation and mission design at the DRDO and designed the guidance scheme for long-range missile systems, used in all Agni missiles. She is the recipient of the Agni Self-reliance award in 2001 and multiple fellowships and honorary doctorates. (Image: Wikipedia)

Ritu Karidhal | Ritu Karidhal helmed one of India’s most ambitious lunar projects as Mission Director of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. She was responsible for the execution of the craft's onward autonomy system, which independently operated the satellite’s functions in space. She was also the Deputy Operations Director for India’s Mars Orbiter mission, Mangalyaan and the recipient of the ISRO Young Scientist Award from APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007. (Image: Wikipedia)

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi | The first woman in India who graduated with a two-year degree in Western Medicine in the United States, Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi is also the first Indian woman physician. She studied at the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1886 which was the first women’s medical program worldwide. (Image: Wikipedia)

Gagandeep Kang | A virologist and scientist, Gagandeep Kang is known for her interdisciplinary research in the transmission, development, and prevention of enteric infections and their sequelae in children in India. She is the first Indian woman scientist to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), the oldest scientific institution in the world. She is the chairperson of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Southeast Asia's Immunisation Technical Advisory Group and the Executive Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad. To support public health, she built national rotavirus and typhoid surveillance networks, established laboratories to support vaccine trials, and conducted phase one-three- clinical trials of vaccines. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr Indira Hinduja | Dr Hinduja is an Indian gynaecologist, obstetrician, and infertility specialist who pioneered the Gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT) technique. Her work led to the birth of the first GIFT baby in 1988. Previously her advancements in developing an oocyte donation technique for menopausal and premature ovarian failure patients contributed to the birth of the first test tube baby of India. (Image: Twitter)

Dr Kamal Ranadive | Dr Kamal Ranadive was a visionary in the field of cancer research, and she was the one to first identify the links between cancer susceptibility and viruses. Her paper on the correlation between breast cancer and heredity led to major developments in the field of cancer research. Dr Ranadive was conferred with India's second-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 1982 for her contribution towards medicine. She was also instrumental in developing the country's first tissue culture research lab establishment at the Indian Cancer Research Centre. Dr Ranadive along with her 11 other colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists' Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields. (Image: Wikipedia)

Mangala Narlikar | Mangala Narlikar is one of the most renowned mathematics researchers in India. She has taught both advanced mathematics and simple arithmetic at the University of Mumbai and the University of Pune and she has worked at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Narlikar has published numerous books, both in English and Marathi on mathematics and her interest lies in making mathematics interesting for students who dread it. (Image: Wikipedia)

Asima Chatterjee | Asima Chatterjee is an organic chemist whose research on vinca alkaloids (derived from the periwinkle that is known for its anti-cancer properties) is noted globally among many fields. She investigated the chemistry of almost all principal types of indole alkaloids, and she was the first to suggest the stereo-configuration of sarpagine. She was the recipient of the CV Raman award, PC Ray Award, and the SS Bhatnagar award. (Image: Wikipedia)

Chandrima Shaha | Biologist Chandrima Shaha is the first woman president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). She specialises in cell biology and has authored over 80 research papers. She conducted extensive research about the leishmania parasite which causes kala-azar or black fever. She has received many awards like the Shakuntala Amirchand Award of ICMR (1992). (Image: Twitter)

Janaki Ammal | Janki Ammal was the first Indian scientist/botanist to be conferred with the Padma Shri Award in 1977 for her work on plant breeding, cytogenetics and phytogeography. She served as the director-general of the Botanical Survey of India and her most renowned studies were on sugarcane and brinjal (eggplant). She developed several hybrid crop species which are still grown today, including varieties of sweet sugarcane which allowed India to grow the crop on its own lands instead of importing from abroad. (Image: Wikipedia)