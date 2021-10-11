India's first 7-Eleven store opens in Mumbai



1 / 8 Reliance Retail opened India’s first 7-Eleven store in Mumbai on Saturday, October 9, two days after signing the master franchise agreement with US-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven, Inc









2 / 8 The first 7-eleven store was opened in Marol, Andheri East in Mumbai. The store, roughly around 600 square feet in size houses daily essentials such as packaged foods & beverages, personal care and home care products along with some food and beverages being sold at the store.









3 / 8 The store houses products from across FMCG majors but also houses Reliance’s private labels such as Snac Tac, its instant noodle brand.









4 / 8 The food available at the 7-Eleven store includes snacks such as Samosas, French fries, Vada Pav, sandwiches and also rice bowls. 7-Eleven also serves tea, coffee, and some cold beverages. As suggested in the store, the intention is to offer breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner.









5 / 8 The QSR format of the store, which offers both veg and non-vegetarian food, also has a small seating space on the first floor that could house about 10-12 people and washrooms as well.









6 / 8 The store is intended to remain open 24x7 but is currently open only from 7 am till 11 pm. On the first day of opening, the store saw decent footfalls, with customers walking into the store throughout the day.









7 / 8 While the Marol store is the first one opened by Reliance. It had said in a statement that this store will be followed by a rapid rollout in key neighbourhoods and commercial areas, across the Greater Mumbai cluster to start with.





