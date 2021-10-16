In pics: Reliance Retail forays into ultra-premium grocery segment with 'Freshpik' in Mumbai​



1 / 13 The launch of Freshpik marks Reliance Retail's forays into the ultra-premium grocery segment in India and offers a wide range of food products and beverages sourced from select local and international destinations.









2 / 13 The range of food items offered at Freshpik includes staple; ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Korean; a wide selection of bread, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers.









3 / 13 Freshpik also brings shopping concepts, many of which are being implemented for the first time in India. For instance, the Wine Library has globally renowned wines, and an inbuilt tasting room where customers can try wines and beers of their choice, and even engage in appreciation and education sessions.









4 / 13 The store also has dedicated live kiosks from brands such as Mondelez’s ‘Cadbury Purple room’ where one can get customised 3D printing done on chocolates.









5 / 13 There is also a dedicated M&Ms corner, which has a whole range of products from M&M and allows customers to customise and pick flavours of their choice.









6 / 13 Yogurt brand Epigamia also has a live ‘Yogurt Bar’ in the store where consumers can get a fresh Yogurt bowl, milkshake and waffles.









7 / 13 PVR's popcorn counter also offers fresh popcorn under the 4700BC popcorn brand in three flavours – cheese, caramel and BBQ, along with a cotton candy pop-up.









8 / 13 There are also dedicated sections for exotic varieties of tea and coffee that one can also try and buy at the counter; a wide range of personal care products, including premium ayurvedic and natural products; a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serve ware, and bespoke and ready-to-pick gifting options.









9 / 13 Most sections of the store also have an experiential factor to them such as a live salad and sandwiches counter, or the staples counter, where consumers can watch nut butter or nut milk being freshly prepared.









10 / 13 The store also houses a Good For You section catering to dietary preferences of the health-conscious customers, and dedicated sections for non-dairy milk, keto-friendly, gluten-free, organic, vegan, high-protein options.









11 / 13 Customers can also buy fresh fruits and vegetables with specially curated exotic and organic varieties and live microgreens. There is also a counter to purchase pots of live herbs such as coriander, lemongrass, mint leaves to be grown at home.









12 / 13 Freshpick offers 'Omnichannel' service called the 'Personal Shopper' where customers can do a quick self-check-out. The FRESHPIK app will be available soon too.





