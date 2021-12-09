In pics: IKEA opens India's first smaller city store in Mumbai



1 / 10 IKEA has opened India's first city store in Mumbai. The store, located at Kamala Mills, Worli, spans 80,000 square feet across three floors. This is IKEA’s third store in India after it opened two large-format stores, one each in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. This is IKEA’s first city store format, i.e. a store that is smaller than its flagship larger stores. The idea, IKEA says is to make IKEA stores more accessible to people in large cities like Mumbai by opening smaller stores within smaller spaces available within an urban space. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



2 / 10 Customers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range (8,000-9,000 products) facilitated by a digital and physical shopping experience. While 2,200 articles will be available for immediate takeaway. Focused mainly on home furnishing, accessories, textiles & others smaller items, customers can buy the rest of the range through the help of sales personnel in the stores and digitally and have them delivered at home. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



3 / 10 The Worli City store also houses an 80-seater restaurant that sells some of its flagship items like chicken and veg meatballs and beverages, and will soon also have snackable such as vada pav. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



4 / 10 IKEA plans to open one more city store in Mumbai next year, which will then be followed by more in Mumbai and other Indian cities as well. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



5 / 10 With a planned investment of Rs 6,000 crore by 2030, IKEA aims to meet 25 million people in Maharashtra, providing over 4,000 jobs, of which 50 percent will be for women. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



6 / 10 With more city store formats and online expansion planned in India, IKEA said it is well on track to exceed the investment commitment of Rs 10,500 crore it made for India in December 2020. Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India told CNBC-TV18 that the company would like to reach at least 500 million people in India by 2030, for which, in the future, the investment will exceed what the company had fixed in the past. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



7 / 10 IKEA's city store in Mumbai will be followed with its next flagship large-format store in Bengaluru, which CEO Peter Betzel said will open early summer next year. IKEA plans to follow that up with city stores in Bengaluru as well. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



8 / 10 As IKEA expands its presence in India, the company says it also is laying a large focus on sustainability, where it aims to be 100% circular in its entire supply chain by 2030 and aims to make all products in India and across the globe with recycled material or products that are designed to be reused and recycled. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)



9 / 10 IKEA has also said it is committed to India in the long term. Last year, IKEA had a visitation of 9 million people last year in both stores totally and 90 million through IKEA.com. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta/CNBC-TV18)