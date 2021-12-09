0

  • In pics: IKEA opens India's first smaller city store in Mumbai

By Shilpa Ranipeta  | IST (Published)
IKEA has opened India's first city store in Mumbai. The store, located at Kamala Mills, Worli, spans 80,000 square feet across three floors. This is IKEA’s third store in India after it opened two large-format stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai.