Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 sales go live for Prime, Plus members



1 / 16 E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are all set for their flagship sales starting on October 3. The Great Indian Festival sale is already live for Amazon Prime customers whereas Flipkart Plus customers can also avail of discounts in Big Billion Days sale from today itself. For the rest of the shoppers, the mega sales begin tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about the sales









2 / 16 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale | The flagship sale is a month-long affair, just like last year's festive season sale. The sale has already started for Prime subscribers and for the rest, discount offers will go live from October 3. Online shoppers have a whole month to go through deals and make a choice. However, customers shouldn’t wait too long because the hot-selling products go out of stock super soon. Here are few of the best deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival









3 / 16 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a price of Rs 36,990 down from its MRP of Rs 74,900. There are further discount offers on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.









4 / 16 Apple iPhone 11 64GB variant will sell for just Rs 38,999 down from its MRP of Rs 68,300.









5 / 16 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 128GB storage variant is available at a deal price of Rs 16,999.00 as against its MRP of Rs 23,990. Prime users can avail of an additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000 plus bank HDFC Bank card offers.









6 / 16 Apple iPhone XR’s 64 GB variant is selling at a deal price of Rs 32,999 while its MRP is Rs 47,900. Apart from bank cards and EMI offers, there is also an option to get up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange.









7 / 16 Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB variant is also available at an 18 percent discount. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it costs Rs 16,499 while its original price is Rs 19,999. You can also get additional discounts with HDFC bank credit and debit cards.









8 / 16 Lenovo’s Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" laptop is available at a price of Rs 35,990 as against its MRP of Rs 52,290. Customers can get additional off upto Rs 17,850 on exchange. There are more offers on HDFC Bank cards too.









9 / 16 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch that comes with Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD is priced at Rs 78,990 as against its MRP of Rs 92,900.









10 / 16 Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (2021 Model) is available at a whopping discount. The TV, originally priced at Rs 44,999, will be available at Rs 30,000.









11 / 16 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale: The festive season sale has commenced for its Plus subscribers. It will go live for other users on October 3 and last till October 10. Some of the best deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale









12 / 16 iPhone 12 price in India has dropped to under Rs 50,000. Currently, the iPhone 12 price on Flipkart is set at Rs 48,999 for the base 64GB variant. The price can go further down to Rs 44,999 if your avail bank offers and exchange deals. Users can also opt for the 128GB or 256GB models, which are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.









13 / 16 iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 37,999. This is the lowest price for the iPhone 12 series in India since its launch last year. Before the sale, the iPhone 12 mini was available for Rs 59,900.









14 / 16 Google Pixel 4a is available at a price of Rs 25,999. Moreover, Google is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds at a 50 percent discount and a Nest Mini for Rs 1 with the Pixel 4a.









15 / 16 Nothing Ear 1 can be bought at Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The earbuds with a semi-transparent design were launched in India for Rs 5,999.(Image: Sahil Mohan Gupta)





