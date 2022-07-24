Amazon Prime Day sale: Here's how each order you place is processed



1 / 11 The e-commerce player will be processing millions of orders placed by Prime customers across these days, with a quick delivery promised to Prime customers. But ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at Amazon to fulfil an order?



2 / 11 CNBC-TV18 travelled to Amazon's biggest fullfilment centre in India in Bengaluru to witness the behind the scenes.



3 / 11 Once you hit buy, there are real time systems that decide which fulfilment centre is best to allocate the order to basis the delivery location. A fulfilment centre is where the order first drops, where it is picked and packed and sent ahead.



4 / 11 Amazon has 60 fulfillment centres across 15 states in India, spread across a floor area of more than 10mn sq ft - more than and size of 125 football fields.



5 / 11 After allocation, it decides which person, called a 'picker' to allocate the order to, who then gets the item on his handheld device to go pick from the right aisle.



6 / 11 It then goes to the packing station, where it is put in the appropriate box with the right label and then to the slam station where the customers' address label is fixed on the package and then shipped to the appropriate sorting station.



7 / 11 There are sortation stations across 19 states with a sortation area of 2.3mn sq ft. Once sorted it's sent to one of Amazon's 1850 delivery stations basis the address and then delivered to the customer.



8 / 11 Abhinav Singh, Director - India Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain, and Global Specialty Fulfilment at Amazon says that if you're travelling by a flight or train this weekend, Amazon's Prime Day packages are most likely to be travelling with you.



9 / 11 This year's Prime Day sale has over 30,000 new products being launched across 450 companies.



10 / 11 Of the 30,000, 2,000 new launches are from 120 small or medium businesses launching exclusive products on Amazon.