From Mumbai's Malabar Hill to Lutyens Delhi, a look at India's most expensive neighbourhoods

No discussion on upmarket real estate is complete without the mention of what have by now become familiar residential locations across the country. That’s why even though you may not visit Chennai or Hyderabad often enough, names like ‘Boat Club’ or ‘Jubilee Hills’ are probably etched into your subconscious owing to the inherent status and brand value that comes with owning a home with these address lines. “The concept of luxury is primarily defined by four parameters — location, space, accessibility and amenities,” says Siva Krishnan, Head (Residential), JLL India. “The combination of these parameters in combination with changing consumer dynamics and increasing demand for housing has established certain neighbourhoods as the pinnacle of residential housing in their respective cities.” In a list shared exclusively with CNBC-TV18, JLL has collated some of India’s priciest neighbourhoods by the city, ranked by the simplest value determinant — price-per-square-foot. Some of the names come as no surprise.