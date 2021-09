1 / 7 Why is the demand surging? | Keki Mistry, HDFC: A very significant portion of demand continues to be from first-time homebuyers. From 2017 to right up to 2020, the demand for housing was largely coming out of the tier-two, tier-three towns or in the outskirts of the big cities, but not that much in the centre of a big city like Mumbai or Delhi or Bangalore. Housing has become so affordable compared to what it has been for a very long time. To my mind, in the last 20 years, housing has not been as affordable as it is today. But in the last three years, the income levels of people have been consistently rising.









2 / 7 Is there money here? | Ajay Srivastava, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services: Real estate, to me, is still the sector where there will be enough money to be made because this is just the beginning. It's like multiplying and quadrupling your money as you have invested in it. If people are hungry for risk, real estate would offer them the best opportunity even today.









3 / 7 Is it the right space? | Aditya Narain, Edelweiss Securities: Consolidation (in real estate space) trend has been on for a reasonable length of time, and you might start seeing the early signs of price. So, to some extent, this is a shift that's going to happen, but whether one would follow through to the stock performances seen over the last couple of days, I would wait off a bit on that. But directionally, you are in the right space. The risks would lie in terms of the market over extrapolating the pace of this demand or the price that people might be factoring in.









4 / 7 What about related businesses? | Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC: We are bullish on home improvement, thanks to the primary and secondary real estate activity. Now that is partially reflected in the real estate sector in recent times.









5 / 7 How are experts playing the realty theme? | Saurabh Mukherjea, Marcellus Investment Managers: Via building material companies. We own companies like Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries and Astral Poly in some of our portfolios, and we are looking to add more building materials companies.









6 / 7 Is it a sure-shot? | Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers: In every theme just because the theme is playing, doesn't mean every stock will make money, you have to look for companies whose franchises are very hard to replicate. The real estate developers franchise is not very hard to replicate. It is very difficult for real estate developers anywhere in the country to deliver a return on capital significantly above the cost of capital. And hence, that's the sector we will steer clear of, while the building materials industry we think we'll carry on booming right through the next 2-4 years as the as people buy more flats, more houses, and paints, pipes.