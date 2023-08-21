Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Facts to know about US Presidential candidate who Elon Musk called 'promising'

1 / 9

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has risen as a potential contender in the US presidential race, drawing attention from both the political and business worlds. With accolades from none other than tech magnate Elon Musk, Ramaswamy is capturing headlines and stirring intrigue. Here's a closer look at the man who has Elon Musk's endorsement and is causing a stir in American politics. (Image: Reuters)

A Presidential Twist in the Polls | A recent poll by Emerson College has unveiled a surprising twist in the US presidential race. While former President Donald Trump continues to lead the Republican pack, Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have emerged as strong contenders, tying for second place in the polls. Notably, DeSantis saw a drop in his support, while Ramaswamy's popularity surged, putting him on par with the Florida Governor. Ramaswamy's supporters appear more steadfast, with a significantly higher proportion expressing definite voting intentions compared to DeSantis' followers. (Image: Reuters)

Vivek Ramaswamy's Profile | Vivek Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents. His father, G Ramaswamy, worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio's Evendale, and his mother, Geetha, was a geriatric psychiatrist. Ramaswamy's connection to his Indian heritage is deeply rooted, with his parents having migrated from the city of Palakkad in Kerala, India. (Image: Reuters)

Vivek is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor at the Wexner Medical Centre, affiliated with Ohio State University. In June 2015, instead of embarking on their planned honeymoon across the picturesque landscapes of the French and Swiss Alps, Ramaswamy chose to accompany his wife to an extraordinary occasion: ringing the storied bell at the New York Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters, AP)

Education and Career Trajectory | Ramaswamy's academic journey took him to prestigious institutions. He earned a degree in molecular biology from Harvard University and a Doctor of Law from Yale University. His career kicked off as an analyst at OVT Financial LP, a New York-based hedge fund. Later, he joined MPM Capital, a life sciences venture capital firm, where he focused on investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. (Image: AP)

In 2014, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovating drug development through technology. His leadership earned him recognition, including a feature on Forbes magazine's cover in 2015. While he stepped down as CEO in 2021, he continued to make waves by co-founding Strive Asset Management, an investment firm opposing the prevailing trends of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) in the business world. (Image: Reuters)

Political and Ideological Stances | Ramaswamy's influence extends beyond the realm of business. He has cultivated a reputation as a vocal conservative voice, staunchly opposing corporate involvement in political, social, and environmental causes. Particularly, he has taken aim at the rise of identity politics, advocating for a more focused approach to national issues. (Image: Reuters)

Described by outlets like Axios and Bloomberg as "the leading anti-ESG crusader," Ramaswamy has made headlines for his unapologetic stance on hot-button issues. He has even proposed a radical idea: making political expression a civil right, which would prevent private companies from discriminating based on individuals' political views. (Image: Reuters)

Musk's Seal of Approval | In a tweet, Elon Musk publicly voiced his support for Vivek Ramaswamy. On August 18, 2023, Musk, who owns the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), hailed Ramaswamy as a "very promising candidate." This endorsement by one of the most influential figures in the tech industry has undoubtedly cast a spotlight on Ramaswamy's candidacy and his potential role in shaping the future of American politics. (Image: Reuters)