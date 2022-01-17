Uttar Pradesh: A look at the most populous state in the country and it's overall condition

[caption id="attachment_12147372" align="alignnone" width="800"] Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced a seven-phase poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh amid strict COVID-19 protocols including a blanket ban on physical rallies. The election in the most populous state in the country will take place from February 10 till March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147382" align="alignnone" width="800"] The state has a population of approximately 23 crores.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147392" align="alignnone" width="800"] Initially known as the United Province, it was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh on Republic Day.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147402" align="alignnone" width="800"] The literacy rate of the state stands at 73 percent, lower than national average.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147412" align="alignnone" width="800"] Over a third of the state's population are poor.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147422" align="alignnone" width="800"] However, many districts including Lucknow are economically advanced.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147432" align="alignnone" width="800"] Per capita, NSDP in the state stands at Rs 41023[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147442" align="alignnone" width="800"] Nearly 5 percent of the rural and over 10 percent of the urban population is unemployed.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147452" align="alignnone" width="800"] The state lags behind in many social indicators including access to proper nutrition and education opportunities.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147462" align="alignnone" width="800"] There are also challenges when it comes to providing proper sanitation accessibility in the state.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147472" align="alignnone" width="800"] However, the recent indicators suggest that the situation is improving.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12147362" align="alignnone" width="800"] Currently, the ruling BJP has a clear advantage in the state assembly winning over three-quarters of seats in the 2017 assembly polls.[/caption]