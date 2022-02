1 / 6 Here is a look at key contests in the first phase of assembly elections in western Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP Photo)



2 / 6 Kairana: The town was the centre from where the narrative of ‘Hindu exodus’ took shape in the 2017 elections. While the Samajwadi Party managed to hold the seat, the repercussion of the narrative was felt across the state giving BJP a thumping victory. BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of controversial leader Hukum Singh, and SP has chosen in-prison sitting MLA Nahid Hasan to contest from the seat. Though Hasan's frequent run-ins with the law have not endeared him to many, he still garners significant Muslim votes and a division of Jat votes, which could make the going hard for the saffron party. (Images: Twitter, Instagram)



3 / 6 Noida: Pankaj Singh, son of BJP defense minister Rajnath Singh, won this highly urbanised legislative assembly seat by a margin of over one lakh votes the previous time. He will take on Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary again this time. While the urban nature and Singh’s handling of the pandemic are likely to turn votes in his favour, the unresolved homebuyers’ issue may sway votes the other way. (Images: Twitter, Instagram)



4 / 6 Sardhana: The historical city witnessed a clash between sitting MLA Sangeet Singh Som (right) of the BJP, known for his alleged role in the Muzaffarnagar riots, and SP’s Atul Pradhan. While Som has been holding the fort for a while, the minority factor and farm anguish may make his journey tough this time. (Images: Twitter, Instagram)



5 / 6 Chhaprauli: The family bastion of Chaudhary’s stood with the RLD even amid the saffron wave of 2017. However, in what can be regarded as an anti-climax, the winning candidate Sahender Singh Ramala switched sides and joined the BJP. While BJP has given Ramala a second chance, RLD has fielded Prof Ajay Kumar from the seat after some last-minute changes. The result will be crucial for Jayant Singh (right), the grandson of Jat stalwart Chaudhary Charan Singh’s grandson, who has just taken over the reigns of RLD.