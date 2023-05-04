UP Municipal elections 2023: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh cast vote in first phase

SUMMARY Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were among the early voters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BSP chief Mayawati also cast their vote.

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning. The voting, which commenced at 7 am, continued till 6 pm, officials said. The voter turnout of 35 percent was recorded till 3 pm. (Image: Shutterstock)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the mantra of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (vote first, breakfast later), became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya casting his vote at 7.01 am. "It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we can use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters. (Image: Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also among the early voters. He cast his vote at Mahanagar Boys’ Monfront Inter College in Lucknow. (Image: Brajesh Pathak Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a booth in Gomti Nagar. (Image: Rajnath Singh Twitter)

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya cast his vote at Maharishi Balmiki Intermediate College in Prayagraj. (Image: Keshav Prasad Maurya Twitter)

BSP chief Mayawati also cast her vote in Lucknow. The BSP supremo said that the party is confident of getting good votes in the election. (Image: PTI)

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts exercised their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators.

More than 2.40 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase, officials said, adding that all the posts were being contested on party symbols. In the first phase, polling was held for 103 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members. (Image: PTI)

The voters will decide the fate of 275 candidates vying for the posts of nagar panchayat chairperson and 3,645 nagar panchayat members. A total of 44,232 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. SEC officials said 85 representatives, including 10 corporators, have already been elected unopposed. (Image: PTI)

Polling for the second and last phase of the urban body elections will take place on May 11. The counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 13. (Image: PTI)