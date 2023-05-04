UP Municipal elections 2023: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh cast vote in first phase

SUMMARY Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were among the early voters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BSP chief Mayawati also cast their vote.

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning. The voting, which commenced at 7 am, continued till 6 pm, officials said. The voter turnout of 35 percent was recorded till 3 pm. (Image: Shutterstock)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the mantra of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (vote first, breakfast later), became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya casting his vote at 7.01 am. "It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we can use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters. (Image: Yogi Adityanath Twitter)