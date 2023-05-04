English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newspolitics NewsUP Municipal elections 2023: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh cast vote in first phase

UP Municipal elections 2023: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh cast vote in first phase

UP Municipal elections 2023: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh cast vote in first phase
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 7:29:01 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were among the early voters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BSP chief Mayawati also cast their vote.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning. The voting, which commenced at 7 am, continued till 6 pm, officials said. The voter turnout of 35 percent was recorded till 3 pm. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the mantra of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (vote first, breakfast later), became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya casting his vote at 7.01 am. "It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we can use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters. (Image: Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X