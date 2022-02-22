UP assembly elections: 59 constituencies across the state vote in fourth phase



1 / 7 Polling for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held across 59 constituencies on Wednesday, (Image: PTI)



2 / 7 The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates contesting from assembly seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts. (Image: News18 Creative)



3 / 7 In the 2017 elections, BJP had won 51 seats, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.(Image: News18 Creative)



4 / 7 Of the total candidates, more than 200 are below the age of 40, while 62 are over 60-years old. (Image: News18 Creative)



5 / 7 Of the total candidates contesting in this phase, 27 percent have criminal cases against them. (Image: News18 Creative)



6 / 7 While over 375 candidates are graduates or diploma holders, 9 are illiterate. (Image: News18 Creative)