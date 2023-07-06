Twists and Turns in Maharashtra Politics: A Game of Thrones-like saga unfolds

SUMMARY From the rise and fall of Chief Ministers to rebellions within party ranks, Maharashtra's political arena has become a battleground for power and ambition. The saga began in October 2019 when Maharashtra went to polls.

1 / 12

The saga began in October 2019 when Maharashtra went to polls. The Sena-BJP alliance emerged as the clear winner, sparking expectations of a seamless transition of power. However, the Sena, demanding a rotational Chief Minister post, created a deadlock that led to failed negotiations. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 12

As the assembly tenure ended in November, 2019, the Governor invited the BJP to form the government, only to invite the Sena the next day. In a shocking move, the Sena dumped the BJP and staked its claim, inviting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government. ((Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

3 / 12

On November 12, 2019, the political turmoil escalated as the Sena challenged the Governor's decision in the Supreme Court. President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, plunging the state into a period of uncertainty. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 12

On November 22, 2019 the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress collectively nominated Uddhav Thackeray for the position of Chief Minister. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 12

The following day, November 23, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister. On November 24, the Governor's decision was challenged in the Supreme Court. (Image: PTI)

6 / 12

Afterward, on November 26, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered a floor test, leading to the resignation of Fadnavis and Pawar. Eventually, on November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)

7 / 12

Fast forward to 2022, and the Shiv Sena, known for its ideological steadfastness, found itself divided. In June, a group led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership. The rebellion culminated in a no-confidence motion against the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker, leading to legal battles and disqualification notices. (Image: PTI)

8 / 12

As the factions battled for control, Uddhav Thackeray, the charismatic leader of the Shiv Sena, resigned as Chief Minister, throwing the state into further chaos. (Image: PTI)

9 / 12

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP assuming the role of Deputy CM. However, the power struggle continued, and it wasn't until a floor test in the assembly that Shinde's government gained legitimacy. (Image: PTI)

10 / 12

In October 2022, the Election Commission froze the Shiv Sena's iconic "bow and arrow" symbol and temporarily provided alternative symbols to both factions. In February 2023, the Election Commission announced that the original party name and symbol would be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led faction. (Image: Twitter/@Sarangsspeaks)

11 / 12

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, has had his share of power plays. He became Deputy CM twice since the 2019 assembly elections, with his first stint lasting less than 80 hours. In May 2023, he split from the NCP and took oath as the second Deputy CM, along with eight other MLAs who joined the government. (Image: Reuters)

12 / 12

Adding another layer of complexity, Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician, appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the NCP's working presidents, signaling a potential leadership transition within the party. (Image: PTI)