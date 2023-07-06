Twists and Turns in Maharashtra Politics: A Game of Thrones-like saga unfolds

SUMMARY From the rise and fall of Chief Ministers to rebellions within party ranks, Maharashtra's political arena has become a battleground for power and ambition. The saga began in October 2019 when Maharashtra went to polls.

The saga began in October 2019 when Maharashtra went to polls. The Sena-BJP alliance emerged as the clear winner, sparking expectations of a seamless transition of power. However, the Sena, demanding a rotational Chief Minister post, created a deadlock that led to failed negotiations. (Image: Reuters)

As the assembly tenure ended in November, 2019, the Governor invited the BJP to form the government, only to invite the Sena the next day. In a shocking move, the Sena dumped the BJP and staked its claim, inviting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government. ((Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)