Longest-serving CMs in India: Tripura's Manik Sarkar served for 19 years, guess who is No 1

SUMMARY Several chief ministers of Indian states have enjoyed immense popularity among the masses and gained trust with their work and policies to stay in power for multiple terms. As the result date for key assembly elections including Tripura nears, it is fitting to mention Manik Sarkar who is perhaps the most towering figure of Tripura and the longest serving CM of the state. Here are the other top 10 longest-serving chief ministers of Indian states.

1. Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim, 24 Years and 165 Days | Pawan Kumar Chamling is the longest-serving chief minister of any Indian state after Independence. The former Sikkim CM is the founder president of the Sikkim Democratic Front and he governed the state for five successive terms (24 years) since 1994. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Jyoti Basu, West Bengal, 23 Years and 137 Days | Jyoti Basu served as the chief minister of West Bengal from 1977 until he resigned from the position in 2000. He was the co-founder of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). (Image: Reuters)

3. Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh, 22 Years, 8 Months, 5 Days | Gegong Apang was the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 1980 to 1999. He took the oath again in 2003 and stayed in the position till 2007 to become the longest-serving CM of the state and the third longest-serving head of government of an Indian state. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram, 21 Years and 38 Days | Lal Thanhawla is a leader of the Congress and holds the record for the longest-serving chief minister of Mizoram for five terms from 1984 to 1986, 1989 to 1993, 1993 to 1998, 2008 to 2013, and 2013 to 2018. (Image: Wikimedia Commons

5. Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh, 21 Years | Virbhadra Singh was a leader of the Indian National Congress, who served 6 terms and 21 years as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He served from 1983 to 1990, from 1993 to 1998, from 2003 to 2007, and finally from 2012 to 2017, before he was succeeded by the BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur. He was also elected nine times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and five times as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha. (Image: Reuters)

6. Manik Sarkar, Tripura, 19 Years and 363 Days | Manik Sarkar was the longest-serving chief minister of Tripura. He took oath in 1998 and served the post till 2018. Sarkar is also a politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). (Image: Reuters)

7. Naveen Patnaik, Odisha, 19 Years, 112 Days | Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik is the 14th and the longest-serving chief minister of Odisha. He came to power in 2000 and has won five consecutive terms since then.

8. M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu, 18 Years, 293 Days | DMK patriarch Muthuvel Karunanidhi served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over five terms from 1969 to 1971, from 1971 to 1976, from 1989 to 1991, from 1996 to 2001, and from 2006 to 2011. He is referred to as Kalaignar and Mutthamizh Arignar for his contribution to Tamil literature. (Image: Reuters)

9. Yashwant Singh Parmar, Himachal Pradesh, 18 Years, 30 Days | Yashwant Singh Parmar was a leader of the Indian National Congress and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh state who served the state for 18 years as the CM. He first became the CM in 1969 and served till 1971, he then served from 1971 to 1976, from 1989 to 1991, from 1996 to 2001; and from 2006 to 2011. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

10. Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab, 17 Years, 261 Days | Parkash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab state for over 17 years and he served multiple terms from 1970 to 1971, from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. He is the patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, a Sikh-cantered regional political party. (Image: Reuters)