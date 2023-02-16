IN PICS | Tripura election 2023: CM Manik Saha casts ballot as polls close with 81% voter turnout

SUMMARY Tripura election 2023: A voter turnout of 81.10 percent was recorded until 4 pm as the single-phase voting for the 60-member assembly began and ended on Thursday. The BJP-IPFT, Congress-CPI(M), TIPRA Motha and the TMC are going neck to neck for the North East state's polls. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is fighting from Town Bordowali, is among the key candidates and was seen casting his ballot today in Agartala. A total of 28.13 lakh voters will decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in the fray.

Polling for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 officially ended at 4 pm on Thursday, February 16. The state witnessed a voter turnout of over 69.96 percent as of 3 pm. There is stiff competition between the BJP-IPFT, Congress-CPI(M), TIPRA Motha and the TMC. Here’s a look at some images from today's polling day. (Image: PTI)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at an Agartala polling booth to cast his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Saha is a key candidate from the Town Bordowali seat contesting on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Interacting with the media, he urged all people to vote in large numbers. (Image: Twitter)

An elderly voter at an Agartala polling booth casts his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

BJP leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb shows an inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections at Udaipur in the Gomti district on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

Transgender voters show their identification cards at a polling booth in Pratapgarh during the polls for the Tripura Assembly elections today. (Image: Twitter)

People from the Mizoram's Bru community, who resettled in Tripura, show their identification cards as they wait in queues in Agartala to cast their votes. The migrants exercised their right to vote for the first time in the Tripura Assembly elections. In January 2020, the Union government and the Bru community members signed an agreement for the resettlement of families who were displaced to Tripura after experiencing violence in Mizoram's Mamit district in October 1997. (Image: Twitter)

CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar casts his vote at a polling booth in Agartala during the Tripura Assembly elections. The Left Front, comprising the CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, is contesting on 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, while the Congress has fielded its candidates on 13 seats. (Image: PTI)

Voters of the Raima Assembly Constituency travelled by boats on the Dumbur Lake in the Dhalai district of Tripura to cast their votes during today's elections. (Image: Twitter)

Voters show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections in the North Tripura district. (Image: PTI)

Women voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Rajnagar during the Tripura Assembly elections. A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray. (Image: PTI)