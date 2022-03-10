Stalwarts who have never lost an election: From Narendra Modi to LK Advani, Sharad Pawar and more



1 / 10 The 2022 assembly elections held in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur have witnessed some heavyweights losing to arguably minnows in the battle for states. But did you know there are some leaders who have never lost an election in their entire political career. Check out these stalwarts here. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never lost an election in his political career. Modi fought Gujarat Legislative Assembly by-election in February 2002, the 2002 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, the 2007 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, the 2012 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, the 2014 general elections and the 2019 Indian general elections. He has emerged victorious in all these contests. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Home Minister Amit Shah has a perfect record in the elections that he has fought. Shah contested in the 1997 Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Sarkhej. From the same constituency, he fought the 1998, the 2002, the 2007 and the 2012 assembly elections and won all of them. In 2019, he fought the Indian general election and was victorious the too. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 The incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five straight terms from 1998 to 2014. He fought the UP state election for the first time in 2022 from Gorakhpur. Adityanath managed to maintain his unbeaten record this year too. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 BJP stalwart and former deputy Prime Minister of India, Lal Krishna Advani also finds his name on the list. The veteran leader contested in the 1989 Indian general elections, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and the 2014 Indian general election, and has emerged a clear winner is all these contests. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Current president of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has an unblemished electoral record. She has fought all the Lok Sabha elections since 1999 and has emerged victorious in all of them. In 2006 she contested a by-election in Rae Bareli seat of Lok Sabha and won that as well. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 With a win in the Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 Assembly Elections, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav maintains his perfect track record of not losing an election. Yadav was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Kannauj in a by-election in 2000. Between 2009 to 2012 Yadav was elected and served as a member of the 15th Lok Sabha for a second term. In 2012 he won the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and became the CM of the state. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 President of the Nationalist Congress Party and former three-time CM of Maharashtra Sharad Pawar has never lost an election that he has contested in his political career. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 BJP leader and former Lok Sabha speaker from 2014 to 2019, Sumitra Mahajan has kept a clean slate in her political career. She ran for the first time and won the Lok Sabha elections in 1989. She has also won elections in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. (Image: Reuters)