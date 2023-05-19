Siddaramaiah to take oath as Chief Minister for a second term on May 20: Here’s are the longest serving CMs of Karnataka

SUMMARY Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a second term on May 20. He previously led the government in 2013 for a full term becoming the third CM in the state’s history to do so.

The Congress party on Thursday formally named Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with DK Shivakumar as the Deputy CM. The swearing in ceremony of CM designate will be held at a Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 20. This is the second time that Siddarmaiah will serve as the Chief Minister of Karnataka as he previously led the government in 2013 for a full term becoming the third CM in the state’s history to do so. Here’s are the longest serving CMs of Karnataka.

D Devaraj Urs | D Devaraj Urs who became the ninth chief minister of Karnataka, served for the longest duration as the CM. He served for a total of 7 years 6 months as the Chief Minister of the state. The late Congress leader was the CM from March 1972 to December 1977 for a full five year term and again he held the top post for nearly two years from February 1988 to January 1980. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)