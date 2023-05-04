Supriya Sule to Praful Patel – a look at top contenders for the post of NCP chief

SUMMARY Since Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resigned from his position as the party president, various names have been doing the rounds in Maharashtra's political circles, as speculation mounts over who will be the next leader of the NCP. Let's take a closer look at some of the top contenders for the role of NCP chief.

With the aim of ushering in a fresh wave of leadership, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resigned from his position as the party president. As part of this decision, he has also formed a panel of experienced party leaders, which includes his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, to chart out the party's future path. Since this announcement, various names have been doing the rounds in Maharashtra's political circles, as speculation mounts over who will be the next leader of the NCP. Let's take a closer look at some of the top contenders for the role of NCP chief. (Image: PTI)

Supriya Sule | Supriya Sule, is the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, and a Member of Parliament from the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra. She began her political career in 2005 when she contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati constituency and emerged victorious. Since then, she has been re-elected to the Lok Sabha three times, in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Sule's rise in politics has been attributed to her dynamic personality and her ability to connect with the people. Her work on women's rights, social issues, and education has earned her widespread recognition and respect. With her experience and vision, Sule is seen as a potential successor to Sharad Pawar, as the chief of the NCP.

Ajit Pawar | Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar. He has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 1991 and has held several important portfolios in the state government. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from November 2019 to April 2020. Ajit Pawar is seen as a key figure in Maharashtra politics and has played a crucial role in the growth and development of the NCP in the state. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Praful Patel | A veteran Indian politician and former Union Minister, Praful Patel is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra from 2000 to 2020. Patel also served as the Minister of Civil Aviation from 2004 to 2011 and was credited with bringing about significant reforms in the aviation sector. He has also held the positions of Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Minister of State for Civil Aviation. Patel is known for his sharp political acumen and has played a significant role in shaping Maharashtra politics.

Rohit Pawar | A Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency of Maharashtra, Rohit Pawar is the fourth generation Pawar being seen as the next party president — being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar. Pawar has been actively involved in social work and is known for his efforts to promote education and healthcare in rural areas. He has been a vocal advocate for the rights of farmers and has played an important role in the NCP's growth and development in Maharashtra.

Jitendra Awhad | A prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jitendra Awhad has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009 and has held important portfolios such as Minister of Housing and Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance in the state government. Awhad is known for his outspoken nature and has been a vocal critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also known for his efforts to promote social justice and has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society. Awhad is seen as a key figure in the NCP and Maharashtra politics. (Image: News18 Lokmat)

Jayant Patil | Jayant Patil has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 1990 and has held several important portfolios in the state government, including the Minister of Rural Development, Minister of Finance and Planning, and Minister of Home Affairs. Patil is known for his expertise in financial matters and has played an instrumental role in shaping Maharashtra's economy. He is regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the NCP and is seen as a key player in Maharashtra politics. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Chhagan Bhujbal | A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Chhagan Bhujbal has held several important positions in the Maharashtra government, including the Minister of Public Works and Minister of Rural Development. Bhujbal has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for over three decades and is known for his contributions to the development of infrastructure in the state. He has also been actively involved in social work and has worked towards the betterment of the underprivileged sections of society. Bhujbal is seen as a stalwart of the NCP and a key figure in Maharashtra politics. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)