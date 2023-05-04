Supriya Sule to Praful Patel – a look at top contenders for the post of NCP chief

SUMMARY Since Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resigned from his position as the party president, various names have been doing the rounds in Maharashtra's political circles, as speculation mounts over who will be the next leader of the NCP. Let's take a closer look at some of the top contenders for the role of NCP chief.

With the aim of ushering in a fresh wave of leadership, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), resigned from his position as the party president. As part of this decision, he has also formed a panel of experienced party leaders, which includes his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, to chart out the party's future path. Since this announcement, various names have been doing the rounds in Maharashtra's political circles, as speculation mounts over who will be the next leader of the NCP. Let's take a closer look at some of the top contenders for the role of NCP chief. (Image: PTI)

Supriya Sule | Supriya Sule, is the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, and a Member of Parliament from the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra. She began her political career in 2005 when she contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati constituency and emerged victorious. Since then, she has been re-elected to the Lok Sabha three times, in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Sule's rise in politics has been attributed to her dynamic personality and her ability to connect with the people. Her work on women's rights, social issues, and education has earned her widespread recognition and respect. With her experience and vision, Sule is seen as a potential successor to Sharad Pawar, as the chief of the NCP.