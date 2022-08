1 / 11 Nawab Malik | The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is currently in jail in connection with the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his criminal associates. The ED action came through an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 11 Farooq Abdullah | The President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah was summoned by the ED over alleged money laundering and financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 11 Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | The Congress chief and her son have been questioned for hours again and again over allegations of money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper. The case revolves around the alleged hostile takeover of the National Herald publisher by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 11 Satyendra Jain | The Health Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Satyendra Jain was arrested by the ED in May. Jain was arrested in relation to a money laundering case and has been named in a prosecution chargesheet along with his wife Poonam Jain. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 11 Karti Chidambaram | Congress MP and the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram is being investigated for allegedly taking bribes for facilitating the visa of several Chinese workers. (Image: Moneycontrol)



6 / 11 Ajit Pawar | Nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior politician, Ajit Pawar was investigated by the ED over a money laundering case involving his family. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



7 / 11 Abhishek Banerjee | Nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abishek Banerjee and his wife are under investigation by the enforcement agency over an alleged coal smuggling case. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



8 / 11 DK Shivakumar | Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar was arrested by the ED over charges of alleged tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions worth crores from unexplained sources. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



9 / 11 TTV Dhinakaran | TTV Dhinakaran is the founding general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party and is being investigated for allegedly bribing the Election Commission of India officials to obtain the party symbol for the VK Sasikala faction during the AMMK split. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



10 / 11 Anil Deshmukh | Another former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Anil Deshmukh is being investigated on charges of corruption and abuse of position. (Image: News18)