In Pics | Rahul Gandhi addressing public rally drenched in rain to playing football with kids – a look at some hearty moments from Bharat Jodo Yatra

SUMMARY Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the midst of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a padyatra (journey on foot) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite the nation against hatred and division, the highest-ever unemployment and record price rise. The Bharat Jodo Yatra kickstarted on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will last for 150 days. Here are some of the top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Before embarking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering on the first day of his sojourn at Kanyakumari (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

During the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has met a teeming number of youths who have been raising the issue of unemployment in the country. (Image: Rahul Gandhi Twitter)

As veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away after battling a prolonged illness, Rahul Gandhi was joined by senior congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Digvijaya Singh as they observed silence to pay homage to the deceased leader. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter )

Rahul Gandhi has been addressing public rallies during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. One of the most impactful moments occurred when Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting amid a heavy downpour in Mysuru. Despite the rain, Rahul continued with his speech and got completely drenched. (Bharat Jodo Twitter)

On October 2, the day of Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by visiting the Khadi Gramudyog Centre at Badanavalu village near Mysuru. Rahul also visited the khadi spinning and weaving centre at Badanavalu, which had also been visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1927, before interacting with the weavers of the centre. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

President of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi joined his son Rahul on October 6 when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The mother-son duo marched together for a few miles before Rahul asked her mother to then take the comfort of a car. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi was joined in the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the sister and the mother of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh who was murdered in September 2017. On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India.” (Image: Jairam_Ramesh Twitter)

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi was joined by the members of the popular YouTube channel Village Cooking. The YouTube channel is known for its videos on traditional village food cooking in open fields. The creators of the channel had got pan-India appeal and is the first Tamil YouTube channel to receive the first Diamond Creator Award. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

During the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited Karnataka’s Badanavalu village and reopened a road which was shut for about three decades. The road was shut down due to caste-based violence between Dalits and Lingayats in the village in 1993. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi had a lighter moment with former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah as the two leaders ran hand in hand for a few meters before the younger Congress leader let go of the senior Congressman. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi has also been spotted with kids during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has spent time playing football with the kids, sharing chocolates and hugging them. (Image: Bharat Jodo Twitter)