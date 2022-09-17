Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72: A look at international awards presented to him

SUMMARY Since taking oath as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has worked relentlessly for the welfare of the citizens. His numerous campaigns and initiatives have yielded results that have earned him praise not only from within the country but from other nations as well. Today, as he turns 72, let us look at some of the international awards won by Narendra Modi.

1 / 5

Seoul Peace Prize | The Seoul Peace Prize was conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It was given in recognition of PM Modi’s work to improve international cooperation and raise global economic growth. (Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

2 / 5

Champions of the Earth Award | In 2018, Narendra Modi was honoured with the Champions of the Earth Award, the United Nation’s highest environmental honour. The UN Environment Programme recognised his “bold environmental leadership on the global stage”. (Image: @UNEP/Twitter)

3 / 5

The King Abdulaziz Sash | PM Modi was presented with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian award, the King Abdulaziz Sash award, in 2016. The award is named after the founder of the modern Saudi state, Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Image: @gssjodhpur/Twitter)

4 / 5

Legion of Merit | Donal Trump, the then President of the United States, presented PM Narendra Modi with the Legion of Merit award in 2020. The prestigious award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the form of achievement and service. Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: @WHNSC45/Twitter)

5 / 5

Zayed Award | The highest civilian award of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was given to PM Modi in 2019. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)