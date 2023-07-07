CNBC TV18
PM Modi kicks off 2 day visit across four states of India in Raipur, Gorakhpur

PM Modi kicks off 2-day visit across four states of India in Raipur, Gorakhpur

PM Modi kicks off 2-day visit across four states of India in Raipur, Gorakhpur
By Ayushi Agarwal  Jul 7, 2023 8:01:54 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi was received and welcomed in Raipur by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former CM and BJP VP Raman Singh, and other dignitaries. Baghel honoured the prime minister and gifted him a shawl, basket of millets and memento made by state artisans in Raipur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several developmental projects, in Raipur, Friday, July 7, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a two-day tour of three poll-bound states including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, along with Uttar Pradesh. He began his journey in Raipur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of eight projects worth Rs 7,600 crore. (Image: PTI)

PM Modi was received and welcomed in Raipur by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former CM and BJP VP Raman Singh, and other dignitaries. Baghel honoured the prime minister and gifted him a shawl, basket of millets and memento made by state artisans in Raipur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined the prime minister. (Image: Prime Minister's Office)

