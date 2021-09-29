0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • politics>

  • Nations with the least and most skewed gender ratios in their parliaments

View as Slide Show Image

Nations with the least and most skewed gender ratios in their parliaments

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Nations with the least and most skewed gender ratios in their parliaments

Here are countries with the least and most skewed gender ratios in their governments.