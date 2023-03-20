Breaking News
X
Amazon announces second round of layoffs; to cut 9,000 jobs in next few weeks
Modi-Kishida meet: From bilateral talks to eating golgappas – a look at Japanese PM India visit

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 10:21:55 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Monday held wide-ranging talks to strengthen the India-Japan strategic partnership. Modi and Kishida visited the Buddha Jayanti Park and enjoyed Indian snacks including golgappas at the park.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to expand India-Japan strategic partnership for a peaceful, stable and prosperous post-Covid world. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 13

The Japanese Prime Minister arrived in Delhi around 8 am on Monday for a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and explore the convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 13

The two prime ministers largely focused on significantly boosting cooperation in areas of clean energy, semiconductors and co-development of military hardware besides exploring ways to deal with regional security challenges amidst the increasing assertiveness of China. During the talks, Modi conveyed to Kishida that one of the areas of very strong cooperation between India and Japan could be co-innovation, co-design co-creation in the defence manufacturing sector, officials said. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 13

Modi and Kishida also vowed to work together to deal with pressing global challenges under India's presidency of the G20 and Japan's chairship of the G7 grouping. Kishida, invited Modi to the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, and the offer was immediately accepted. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 13

Modi said he and Kishida exchanged views on defence equipment and technology collaboration, trade, health, and digital partnership. There was also a fruitful discussion on the importance of reliable supply chains in semiconductors and other critical technologies, he said. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 13

"Last year, we had set a target of Japanese investment of 5 trillion yen in India in the next 5 years, that is, Rs 3,20,000 crore rupees. It is a matter of satisfaction that there has been good progress in this direction," Modi said. Modi said "fast" progress is being made on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 13

"Our meeting today is special for another reason as well. This year India is chairing the G20, and Japan is chairing the G7. And therefore, this is the perfect opportunity to work together on our respective priorities and interests," Modi said, adding he explained in detail to Kishida about India's priorities for its G20 Presidency. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 13

In his remarks, Kishida said Tokyo's economic cooperation with New Delhi continues to grow rapidly and it will not only support further development of India but create significant economic opportunities for Japan. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 13

Modi and Kishida also visited the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The two leaders offered floral tributes at the statue of the Buddha. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 13

After offering floral tributes, Modi gifted Kishida a sapling of the Bal Bodhi tree. Modi also gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue encased in a 'kadamwood jali box' to his Japanese counterpart. The Buddha figure is made of pure sandalwood and has hand carving along with traditional designs and natural scenes, created by expert craftspersons. In this posture, Buddha is sitting in Dhyana mudra under the Bodhi tree. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 13

At the Buddha Jayanti Park, the two leaders were seen sipping tea from an earthen cup sitting on a bench in the park, engrossed in talks. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 13

After a short walk, Modi and Kishida were seen relishing Indian snacks including tangy golgappas, fried idli, lassi, and aam-panna. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count13 / 13

Kishida also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Twitter)

