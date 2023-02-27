English
Polling day for Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections sees queues of voters eager to cast their ballots

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 7:17:13 PM IST (Published)

Assembly elections 2023: A voter turnout of 74.32 percent in Meghalaya and 82.42 percent in Nagaland was recorded as of 5 pm as the single-phase voting for both the 60-seat assemblies began and ended on Monday.

Assembly elections 2023: A voter turnout of 74.32 percent in Meghalaya and 82.42 percent in Nagaland was recorded as of 5 pm as the single-phase voting for both the 60-seat assemblies began and ended on Monday. Chief Ministers Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio cast their ballots today and urged voters to exercise their rights as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain power in both states. Here's a glimpse of what voting day looked like in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma of the National People's Party waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth at Tura in the West Garo Hills district on Monday. The BJP has placed Bernard N Marak, its state unit vice-president and a former militant leader, as its official candidate against Sangma. (Image: PTI)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio casts his vote in the Kohima district on Monday. The NDPP is contesting in 40 seats leaving the remaining 20 seats of the 60-constituency Assembly to its alliance party: the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Image: Twitter)

A physically challenged voter after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly election at Auching village in Longleng. (Image: PTI)

An elderly voter and a first-time voter pose for a photograph after casting their votes in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday morning urging young voters in both states to exercise their franchise and cast their ballots. (Image: PTI)

A woman carrying a kid shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the Nagaland Assembly election at a polling station in Dimapur. Over 13 lakh voters chose from 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. (Image: PTI)

Elderly voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly election in Shillong on Monday.(Image: PTI)

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, on Monday, February 27. (Image: PTI)

Trinamool Congress candidate from Ampati and daughter of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma Miani D Shira cast her vote for the Meghalaya assembly election today. (Image: Twitter)

An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya. (Image: PTI)

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly election in Shamator on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Polling officials with electronic voting machines (EVM) and other election materials head towards their respective polling stations for the Meghalaya Assembly election at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi on Sunday, a day prior to voting day. (Image: PTI)

