The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in its 15th Global Peace Index ranked 163 independent states to ascertain the most peaceful countries on Earth in 2021. The rankings identified 23 indicators across three domains -- societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation. While Afghanistan was the least peaceful nation on Earth, take a look at the top-five most peaceful and five least countries in the world. (Image: Reuters)